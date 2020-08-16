Police Searching for Quadruple Homicide Suspect

Police across the state are searching for a man they say is connected to a quadruple homicide.

Saturday, Wayne County law enforcement went to a home on the 24000 block of Martinsville in Sumpter Township.

They found two men and two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives say they have identified Raymond Bailey as a suspect.

They say he confessed to killing several people over the phone and by texts.

Officers say he abandoned his vehicle near Bay City and is possibly heading to the Upper Peninsula.

If you have seen Bailey or know where he is, call the Sumpter Police Department at (734) 461-6898 or Michigan State Police.