Michigan Reporting 565 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

The state reported 565 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost half of Saturday’s count.

Michigan’s total COVID-19 case count is now 92,720.

With six additional lives lost, the death toll stands at 6,324.

This continues the trend of single-day case counts dipping over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has previously said this could be caused by fewer tests being performed or processed on those days.

As of Friday, health officials say 67,778 people have recovered from the virus.