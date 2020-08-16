Lake Fellowship Ministries Opens Community Center in Baldwin

Pastor Everett Bowen has dreamed of opening a community center in Lake County for 35 years.

Now his dream came true.

“We’ve got people coming in donating stuff and people getting excited because it’s for them. It’s not just for seven or eight churches, it’s for the community,” Bowen said.

Eight Lake County pastors came together to form the Lake Fellowship Ministries Community Center and create a space where everyone can feel supported.

Tim Alley, president of the ministry, says, “Well, the vision started with the need for kids. We’re losing a generation of kids that have no purpose and no hope. So our desire is to bring them to a place where we can show them a future.”

The center will offer a variety of programs and activities for all ages.

“We could teach people cooking classes and an activity center with games and ping pong and pool. Have it create a safe environment where people can come,” Alley said.

Pastor Duane Roberts Jr. wants the space to reflect the needs and the wants of the community. He is giving people the opportunity to put their ideas out there before the center officially opens in the upcoming weeks.

Roberts said, “We have a whiteboard that’s positioned on the wall where they can write ‘this is what I would like to see, this is the way the community center can help me.”

The Lake Fellowship Ministries hopes that Sunday’s open house shows the community that this is a place that they can mold themselves.