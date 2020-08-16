J&S Hamburg’s Project Feed the Kids Reaches 10K Meals

The coronavirus outbreak has slowed down business at local restaurants. But even in spite of that, one Traverse City eatery is pledging to continue helping its community.

J&S Hamburg has been preparing free meals for months to feed kids in need.

Project Feed the Kids was started after owner Tiffany McQueer and her husband realized some kids may go days without a meal.

Now, every weekend they fill a cooler outside their restaurant with meals. They ask community members to distribute them to families who need some help.

On Sunday, they realized they hit a huge milestone.

Owner Tiffany McQueer said, “It’s pretty amazing. I never would have thought that we would have got to this point. We started out our first week with 81 meals and now we’re at 10,000.”

She says the restaurant has no plans on stopping their meal distribution and encourages anyone in need to stop by.