Canadian Sault Ste. Marie Police Seize $218,000 Worth of Fentanyl, Meth & Other Drugs

The Canadian Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have made the biggest drug bust in their department’s history.

On Wednesday, they say officers from their the Crime Suppression Unit and the Drug Enforcement Unit seized more nearly a pound of fentanyl, three-quarters of a pound of meth, 15.56 grams of Heroin, cocaine, and 103 pills of oxycodone.

The department also found $18,070 Canadian dollars.

In total, officers say the drugs have a street value of more than $218,000 USD.

Chief Hugh Stevenson said, “Fentanyl users, often use it in points. There are 10 points in a gram. So with this seizure of more than 459 grams of Fentanyl, our officers have taken nearly 4,600 potentially deadly points of Fentanyl off the market.”

He added, “Our investigators need to be commended for their excellent work in getting this poison off our streets.”