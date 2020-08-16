Canadian Sault Ste. Marie Police Seize $218,000 Worth of Fentanyl, Meth & Other Drugs

Johnathon Gustin,

The Canadian Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have made the biggest drug bust in their department’s history.08 16 20 Ca Soo Bust 1

On Wednesday, they say officers from their the Crime Suppression Unit and the Drug Enforcement Unit seized more nearly a pound of fentanyl, three-quarters of a pound of meth, 15.56 grams of Heroin, cocaine, and 103 pills of oxycodone.

The department also found $18,070 Canadian dollars.

In total, officers say the drugs have a street value of more than $218,000 USD.

Chief Hugh Stevenson said, “Fentanyl users, often use it in points. There are 10 points in a gram. So with this seizure of more than 459 grams of Fentanyl, our officers have taken nearly 4,600 potentially deadly points of Fentanyl off the market.”08 16 20 Ca Soo Bust 4

He added, “Our investigators need to be commended for their excellent work in getting this poison off our streets.”

 

