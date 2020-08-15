Senate Holds Saturday Session to Pass ‘Return to Learn’ Bills

State senators met in Lansing on Saturday to flesh out the details in their “Return to Learn” plan and pass two bills.

Legislators hosted Saturday’s special session after President Trump tweeted that school who only offer virtual classes could lose some funding.

The comment sparked big questions across the state.

Senator Curt VanderWall said, “The whole gist of it was making sure we gave schools some direction so that they knew what funding was, what we’re looking at in lines of virtual/non virtual, and how we’re going to do student counts.”

Senator Wayne Schmidt added, “I have heard from traditional public schools, charters, and online schools about their funding concerns but we have to deal with that a little bit later, there’s still many unknowns.”

Senator VanderWall says Saturday’s session focused on how teachers should communicate with their students remotely.

“Not every student is going to excel at distanced learning,” said Senator VanderWall. “This gives an opportunity for a teacher to see if a student is falling behind and we can change that up a little bit to make sure that we bring them back on board.”

The “Ready to Learn” plan eases mandatory instruction requirements.

The goal is to let individual district decide those hours themselves.

“To make sure that schools offer the type of instruction that the students want, the parents want, that the community wants, and also working with the school boards and their administrators and teachers,” said Senator Schmidt. “The package of bills real was to offer as much flexibility, as much local control as possible.”

The two bills passed the senate 23-15 and 24-14.

They waive the 1,098 hours and 180 days requirement for instruction.

The content must stay the sames as a regular school year.

A House proposal to require schools offer in-person instruction to K-5 students was removed.

This comes as many districts are starting the year with remote-only teaching.

School funding would be based on a combination of last year’s enrollment and this year’s.

It is split 75% to 25% to not have the pandemic drastically impact districts’ expected budgets.

In a statement from Gov. Whitmer and state republican leaders, they say the deal will give families and teachers “much-needed support, flexibility and certainty as we approach the new school year.”

The Michigan House will vote on the bills Monday.

Senator Schmidt says the Michigan Senate will meet again next month to iron out remaining budget for the upcoming school year