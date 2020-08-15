Robert Trump, President’s Brother, Dead at 71

President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump is dead at 71.

The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill.

Robert Trump had previously been hospitalized for several days in June.

He had started a career working in corporate finance before later joining the family business.

Robert Trump managed real estate holding as an executive in the Trump Organization.

In a statement, President Trump said, “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Officials have not yet released a cause of death.