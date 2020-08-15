MSP Searching For Missing Luce County 13-Year-Old

State police are asking for your help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Luce County.

Troopers say Teawna Wright left her home around 9:30 a.m. Saturday

She was last seen near the 8000-block of County Road 387 by Dollarville.

A neighbor says they saw Teawna get into a dark gray four-door truck.

MSP says she is possibly heading to the Mount Pleasant area.

Teawna is reported as 5-foot-5, 175 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes.

She was also last seen wearing white tennis shoes.

If you have seen her or know anything, call 911 or MSP Sault Ste. Marie Michigan at (906) 632-2217.