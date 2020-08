Health officials say 1,015 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday.

The state has only seen three days with more than a 1,000 single-day cases since May.

Two of those were just this week.

18 more deaths are also being reported, 14 of which were identified during a Vital Records Review.

The death toll now stands at 6,318

As of Friday, 67,778 people are listed as recovered.

This is up 4,142 from last week.