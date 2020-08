Man Dead After Fall From Gogebic County Waterfall

State police say a man is dead after falling off an Upper Peninsula waterfall.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, troopers were sent to a campground off of County Road 519 in Gogebic County.

A caller said someone had fallen from the Presque Isle Falls.

Troopers found the man in the water and say he was unresponsive.

They say he was later pronounced dead at the scene.