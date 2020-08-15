COVID-19 Testing Standards Required For Correctional Facilities Following Executive Order

Gov. Whitmer has signed a new executive order setting COVID-19 testing requirements for jails and prisons.

Under it, the Michigan Department of Correction must test prisoners upon entry, transfer and release from a facility.

Transfers from jails that do not adopt standards are suspended.

The governor’s office say testing support will be provided through the Michigan Department of Health and Human services.

In addition, all people entering and leaving corrections facilities must be screened, inmates showing symptoms must be tested and isolated, and mask use will be required for both prisoners and staff.

The order also states there must be routine cleaning and sanitation producers following CDC guidelines, and crowds or gathering of 10 or more must be minimized.

The procedures are in effect for Michigan correctional facilities until Sept. 20.