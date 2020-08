Two People Charged with Stealing Jewelry from Big Rapids Pawn Shop

Two people are charged with stealing $8,000 worth of jewelry from a Big Rapids pawn shop.

Police arrested Adam Campbell and Mistery Gerlacher for stealing.

Back in early July, a display case and all of its contents was reported stolen from the pawn shop.

Police identified suspects and found the display case at Gerlacher’s home in Big Rapids but they did not find the jewelry.