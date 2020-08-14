Two Bodies Found in Rubble Following Alpena County Fire

Fire crews found two bodies in the rubble of an Alpena County building fire.

This video is from yesterday afternoon.

State police and fire crews were called out to Long Lake Road in Alpena Township Thursday afternoon.

When they got there, they say flames were already shooting up the wall of an exterior building.

Two bodies were eventually found in the debris.

Friday, state police and an accelerant K-9 will try and figure out the cause of fire.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death.

That’s when the victims’ names will be released.