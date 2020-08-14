Three People Arrested for Breaking and Entering into Gladwin Co. Business

Police say they caught three people who broke into a Gladwin County business.

Two of them were trying to escape through an air vent.

Police arrested Linda Garcia, Brandon Jacklin and Keenan Wilhite Monday.

That’s when the sheriff’s office responded to an alarm at B-Town Party Store in Beaverton Township.

When they got there, they found the front door was broken, and a minivan was trying to drive away.

The driver was arrested.

Deputies then blocked the exits to the business.

They found two people inside trying to get out through a roof vent.

All are charged with breaking and entering among other crimes.