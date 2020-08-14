Sault Tribe Approves Expunging Tribe Members’ Marijuana Convictions

The Sault Tribe will expunge tribal members’ marijuana offenses and past convictions.

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Board of Directors made the decision at a special meeting Tuesday.

The tribe has decriminalized marijuana for medical and recreational use.

They recently entered an agreement to sell recreational marijuana on trust land locations.

The tribe says prior marijuana convictions can create problems for those looking for higher education help, housing and getting a job.