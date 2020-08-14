Pres. Trump Says He is Against Funding USPS Because of Mail-In Voting

Big questions have been brought up with mail-in voting and whether the U.S. Postal Service can handle the workload with Election Day on the horizon.

It comes as President Trump has repeatedly blasted the service and now has threatened to block funding to the agency.

People all across the country have seen delays in mail after a new decision by the postmaster general to halt all local sorting. The postal service now sorts all mail in regional facilities.

The U.S. postal service has struggled financially for several years, but the president says he is not willing to budge on the $25 billion they’re requesting.

He added they won’t be able to effectively do their job come election time if they don’t get the funding.

“Now, they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they are not equipped to have it,” President Trump said.

The postal service warned in a letter to the state of Washington that the agency would not adjust delivery standards to accommodate the state. They urged people to pay for first class shipping if they want their ballots in time.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer says, “The postmaster general is saying we should triple the rate of cost?! To vote by mail? What a despicable derogation of democracy.”

The postal service defended the letter as standard practice, saying the agency has been recommending that election officials use first class mail for years.