New Commanding Officer Welcomed to U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Ignace

The U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Ignace welcomed a new commanding officer Friday.

BMCS Brett Heary took over command of the station Friday.

It was a traditional ceremony, but with a COVID-19 spin.

It was much smaller than the typical change of command ceremony, and much of the audience attended virtually on Zoom.

BMCS Heary took command from BMCM Andrew Babione, who is heading out East.

“The crew’s been great, the community has always supported the Coast Guard as much as we have supported them,” BMCM Babione said. “It’s bittersweet leaving.”

“I couldn’t be more excited,” said BMCS Heary. “I feel privileged as this is what I call the crown jewel of the Great Lakes.”

BMCS Heary says he is excited to get to know the community in his time here.