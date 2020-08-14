Miner’s North Jewelers Reflects on Summer Business, Community Connection & Expansion

It’s been a unique summer for businesses across the country including right here in northern Michigan. Having to think outside the box and get creative with social media is just a few of the steps business owners have taken.

Miner’s North Jewelers on Front Street in Traverse City says the closure of Front Street to traffic has not had too much of an impact on them, but the business has been strong.

“It has been amazing. You know it’s been so busy. We’ve had a lot of interaction with our customers even when we were closed, but we couldn’t have predicted that we would have the support that we do since we opened. So it’s been an unbelievable summer,” says general manager of Miner’s North, Jeff Guntzviller.

Miner’s North is also still working on their building expansion which is set to be revealed in October.

“We’ve been here for 25-years and of course we’ll still have this space, but in the end, it will be much bigger. What we’re going to do is move everything from this side to the other side, finish this side and take down the wall at the end and have a whole new Miner’s North,” says Guntzviller.

