Michigan Officials Report 748 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 748 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 91,140 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,300 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 90,392 confirmed cases with 6,289 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 7, 63,636 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

A possible COVID-19 exposure site has been identified in Topinabee.

The health department says those who were at Breakers Restaurant on August 7 from 12-1 p.m. should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer touted optimistic coronavirus numbers at a press conference Friday while unveiling a plan to get a mask to everyone who needs one in Michigan.

This comes after the state saw a big one-day jump in cases Thursday – bigger than we’ve seen in a long time.

With schools and colleges finalizing their plans for the school year, there was some expectation heading into the press conference that some more direction would be coming for educators.

But that was not the case. Friday’s update was all about masks.

Specifically, a new program called MI Mask Aid, where Michigan will be offering four million masks for free for the most vulnerable populations across the state.

The masks are being supplied by FEMA and the Ford Motor Company, who is donating 1.5 million masks themselves.

The masks are being dispersed to local community action agencies, homeless shelters, Native American tribes and agencies, as well as low income schools.

She repeatedly stressed the point that the single best defense people can use against COVID-19 is using a mask, and a program like this can help those Michiganders who need it the most.

As for the case numbers, the Traverse City region continues to have the lowest numbers of any region in the state.

Statewide, we hit the highest single day number of tests last week at nearly 40,000 with the state positivity rate at just over 3%.

If you would like to get one of the free masks, you can contact the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 or your local community action agency.

A recent surge of coronavirus cases is also bringing on more deaths.

The U.S. saw more than 1,500 people die because of the virus in just one day Thursday.

That’s a mark we haven’t seen since mid-May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now predicts the country could see nearly 190,000 deaths by Sept. 5.

The CDC Director Robert Redfield warns, with the flu season quickly approaching, things could get much worse if people don’t follow guidelines.

“This could be the worst fall, from a public health perspective, that we have ever had,” he said.

The pressure remains on congressional leaders and the White House to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief package.

Senators have left Washington until September without approving a new coronavirus relief package.

The U.S. Department of Justice is warning of a new scam and says ISIS is responsible.

It says the terrorist group has been using a website called Face Mask Center to sell fake N-95 masks.

Targets included hospitals, nursing homes, and first responders to net hundreds of thousands of dollars for terrorism.

“They have a sophisticated online operation and here they were turning that operation to setting up these phony websites to get money to fund terrorism when you thought you were paying for a mask that you needed,” says John Demer, assistant attorney general of the National Security Division.

Investigators from the justice department, FBI, Homeland Security and the IRS also found terrorists from Al-Qaeda and Hamas performing similar scams.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.