Michelle ‘No Bake’: Cookie Butter Pie

Cream cheese, cookies, and a drizzle of caramel makes for the perfect combo in this delicious recipe. “It’s not Wellness Wednesday, that’s for sure,” says Michelle Dunaway as she grabs the Biscoff creamy cookie spread. This no-bake dessert is enough for two pies, one for now, and one to giveaway – because your guests will be coming back for another serving of this Cookie Butter Pie.

Cookie Butter Pie (by Taste of Home)

Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup Biscoff creamy cookie spread

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 cartons (8 ounces each) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided

Two 9-inch graham cracker crusts (about 6 ounces each)

1/4 cup caramel sundae syrup

4 Biscoff cookies, crushed

Directions