Man Arrested for Dealing Cocaine After Selling Drug to Undercover Officer in Cheboygan

Police arrested a man for dealing cocaine after he sold the drug to an undercover officer in Cheboygan.

Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement arrested Mark Maxwell Tuesday.

After the undercover purchase, police pulled him over.

They say Maxwell threw cocaine and cash out of his car before pulling over.

Detectives recovered the drugs and cash from the road.

Maxwell is charged with dealing cocaine – second offense, as well as being a habitual offender.