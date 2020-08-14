Harbor Springs Man Charged with Hitting MSP Sergeant on Mackinac Bridge

A man’s bail is set at half a million dollars for running over and dragging a Michigan state police sergeant.

Friday, Michael Hoehn was arraigned in court.

His charges include running from police, assaulting an officer, and driving while impaired.

State police say Hoehn led Alger County deputies on a chase Wednesday night.

The state police sergeant boxed him in at a Mackinac Bridge toll booth, but police say Hoehn put his car in reverse and dragged the sergeant when he tried to reach for the keys.

Hoehn was found and arrested Thursday morning in Harbor Springs.

The sergeant is expected to be okay.