ISIS PPE Scam Targeted First Responders, Justice Department Says

The U.S. Department of Justice is warning of a new scam and says ISIS is responsible.

It says the terrorist group has been using a website called Face Mask Center to sell fake N-95 masks.

Targets included hospitals, nursing homes, and first responders to net hundreds of thousands of dollars for terrorism.

“They have a sophisticated online operation and here they were turning that operation to setting up these phony websites to get money to fund terrorism when you thought you were paying for a mask that you needed,” says John Demer, assistant attorney general of the National Security Division.

Investigators from the justice department, FBI, Homeland Security and the IRS also found terrorists from Al-Qaeda and Hamas performing similar scams.