Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Arrest Man for Drugs at Motel

In Grand Traverse County, deputies arrested a man for having meth and other drugs at a motel.

On Thursday, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detective received a tip from a local motel that a guest had checked into the motel and some suspicious possible illegal narcotics type items were in the room.

The sheriff’s office says they searched the Traverse City man’s room on Thursday and found meth, Xanax and LSD.

The 22-year-old was arrested for having the drugs, intending to deliver them and for resisting and obstructing.