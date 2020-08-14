Emmet Co. Man Sentenced to Jail for Threatening to Shoot Kids Running Through Yard

A man accused of threatening to shoot children who ran through his lawn will spend a year in jail.

A judge also sentenced Steven Muller to two years probation.

In November, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a neighborhood in Little Traverse Township.

When they got to Muller’s home, they say he was armed with a crossbow and 50 caliber rifle.

Muller pleaded no contest to felonious assault.

The plea means he does not admit guilt but accepts the punishment.