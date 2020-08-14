CDC: ‘Things Could Get Much Worse if People Don’t Follow Guidelines’

A recent surge of coronavirus cases is also bringing on more deaths.

The U.S. saw more than 1,500 people die because of the virus in just one day Thursday.

That’s a mark we haven’t seen since mid-May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now predicts the country could see nearly 190,000 deaths by Sept. 5.

The CDC Director Robert Redfield warns, with the flu season quickly approaching, things could get much worse if people don’t follow guidelines.

“This could be the worst fall, from a public health perspective, that we have ever had,” he said.

The pressure remains on congressional leaders and the White House to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief package.

Senators have left Washington until September without approving a new coronavirus relief package.