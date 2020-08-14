Buchan’s Blueberry Hill: 5th Generation Farmer offering U-Pick Blueberries on Old Mission Peninsula

It’s time to get picking! Just like any other Northern Michigan crop, it comes slow and goes fast. Blueberries are currently in season and if Mother Nature allows, they can go well into October. Buchan’s Blueberry Hill out on Old Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse County knows all there is to know about getting the freshest, ripest berries! This farm has been around for over a century and the owner, Ben Buchan is a 5th generation farmer.

Ben Buchan says, “15, years ago, my father walked up to me and said if you don’t take over the farm I’m going to sell it. So I put my two-week notice in that the job I was at, and became a farmer. So I’m happy to do it— I’m proud to do it!”

Ben and his wife Lori have been giving families from all over the chance to pick their favorites. When it comes to picking, blueberries are not one-size-fits-all! They have 7 different varieties to choose from on their farm. Beyond the berries, they offer ice cream and other baked treats and apparel. The ice cream is made in house with all fresh, local fruit.

If you are interested in picking this season please note that Monday – Wednesday picking is for ages 12 and up. Thursday through Sunday is open to everyone. If you want to confirm availability or make sure they’re open, call (231) 223-4846.

