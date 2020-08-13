Village of Grand Traverse Commons Hosts Socially Distanced Outdoor Craft & Vendor Show

If you’re looking to get outside this weekend and do some socially distant shopping, the Village of Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City could be the place to check out.

On Saturday, August 15th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Village is hosting a socially distant outdoor craft &: vendor show. The event will be happening outside the Cuppa Joe restaurant along the grassy commons area.

Thirty-five vendors from across Michigan will be on hand with everything from jewelry, furniture and other handmade items. Staff want people to know there are safety guidelines that need to be followed.

“Obviously our number one concern is everyone’s safety. We will have everyone properly socially distanced. There will be one way traffic throughout the entire event, hand sanitizer stations and all vendors will be wearing masks. Also, inside of the vendor area you will be required to wear masks as well. There will be handmade jeweler, furniture, a tamale vendor. We’re just very excited to host something and be able to properly do it,” says Village of Grand Traverse Commons office manager, Krystal Fluette.

There will be a limited number of people allowed inside the vendor area at a time based on state guidelines. The Village of Grand Traverse Commons will have staff keeping track of the number of

people going into the vendor area and exiting.

For more information about Saturday’s outdoor craft and vendor show including the safety guidelines, click here.