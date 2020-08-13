Suttons Bay Virtual School Hosts Q&A for Parents

Suttons Bay Public Schools held an online meeting on Thursday, letting parents ask questions about their virtual school for the fall.

Some parents expressed their concerns with the technology students would new in order to learn from home.

The virtual school’s supervisor and teachers also broke down how kids could access their courses from the Sutton’s Bay website.

In previous years around 215 students enrolled in Suttons Bay Virtual School.

This year with the pandemic, they’re projecting to have more than 300 students.

Virtual school supervisor, Ashley Shimek says, “We’re really just figuring this out as we’re going. Our numbers are increasing, rapidly growing. Which is a great thing but there’s just a lot of behind the scenes things that we do have to do.”

Suttons Bay says their administration and staff will meet on Monday to iron out the final details for the rest of the school year.