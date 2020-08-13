Staycations on ‘The Four’: Crystal Mountain Resort Golf Courses

We have another wonderful day on our ‘staycation’ at the beautiful Crystal Mountain Resort with a round, or two, of golf.

The Crystal Mountain Resort ‘greens’ can be found at their Thompsonville location, and comprise of two very challenging, yet fun, golf courses: Mountain Ridge and Betsie Valley.

Mountain Ridge offers 18 holes of championship golf and is set between the colorful forests and high elevation ski slopes. Betsie Valley is just as beautiful and consists of protected greens, tree-lined fairways, and challenging bunkers.

For those who need to fine-tune their game, the Crystal Mountain Resort also offers golf lessons for any skill level. Their Get Ready Golf class helps those who are new at ‘hitting the links’ or those who are looking to get back onto the greens. For those who want to improve on their skills, Private Lessons & Clinics are available and taught by PGA or LPGA professionals. Classes and activities are also available for junior golfers.

“Men, women, children. If you’ve played your entire life, or you just wanted to know what it’s like to play golf, we’ll find a program for you,” says Sammie Lukaskiewicz with the Crystal Mountain Resort. “I guarantee it will make you a better golfer, or at least teach you the rules”.

