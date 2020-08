Northern Michigan Health Departments Announce Numerous Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites

Health departments in northern Michigan announced numerous possible COVID-19 exposure sites Thursday.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure:

Ward Brothers Marina, Charlevoix

August 1, 2 and 8 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., and August 9 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Kilwins, Petoskey

August 1 from 2:30 – 10:30 p.m.

August 2 from 2 – 10 p.m.

August 3 from 1 – 10 p.m.,

August 4 from 6 – 10 p.m.

August 5 from 10:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Meyer Ace Hardware, Petoskey

August 7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

August 8 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jay’s Sporting Goods, Gaylord

August 8 from 5 – 5:30 p.m.

Charlevoix Fitness Center

August 9 from 8:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Chandler’s Restaurant, Petoskey

August 9 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Charlevoix Skate Park

August 10, 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

West End Tavern, Traverse City

Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 2, from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4, from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5, from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, August 7, from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 8, from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 9, from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday, August 10, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.