MTM On The Road: Antiques Roadhouse Filled with Unique Treasures

Whether you’re looking to add something special to your home or simply just browsing, there’s a lot to see at Antiques Roadhouse in Indian River.

The owners have been collecting relics for over 30 years and now have a wonderful collection of items you can purchase.

They promise that even if you walk out empty handed, visiting them is still a fun experience.

From military memorabilia to antique glass, they have so many rare things to see.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are getting a look at what they have in their shop.