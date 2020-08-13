MTM On The Road: Antiques Roadhouse Filled with Unique Treasures
Whether you’re looking to add something special to your home or simply just browsing, there’s a lot to see at Antiques Roadhouse in Indian River.
The owners have been collecting relics for over 30 years and now have a wonderful collection of items you can purchase.
They promise that even if you walk out empty handed, visiting them is still a fun experience.
From military memorabilia to antique glass, they have so many rare things to see.
Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are getting a look at what they have in their shop.