MSP Arrests Suspect After Sergeant Hit by Car

The search for a driver suspected of hitting an MSP Sargent has come to an end in Petoskey.

The Michigan State Police says they arrested a 47-year-old Harbor Springs man Thursday Morning.

It all started just after 7:30 Wednesday night with reports of a reckless driver in a white Chevy Tahoe in Alger County.

MSP says a car matching that description pulled in behind the Saint Ignace State Police Post near the Makinac Bridge around 9:30 p.m.

A sergeant talked to the driver and smelled alcohol on his breath.

State police say the sergeant tried to shut the car off when the driver wouldn’t. But the driver put the SUV in reverse, dragging the sergeant with the driver, and then broke through a bridge toll booth.

Dispatchers told officers it was a white Tahoe vehicle that “deliberately struck an officer.”

Multiple departments followed the Tahoe but lost sight of it around Bayview.

Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll says the SUV was found around 10:30 p.m. in Petoskey on Resort Pike Road.

After searching all night, the man was found and arrested at the condominium complex where he was living.

“We had troopers from Houghton Lake, Cadillac Post, Gaylord Post, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Tribal Police, Coast Guard helicopter, UP canines emergency support team—everyone came together to work as a team to corner off the area and get the suspect,” Carroll says.

The sergeant has been released from McLaren Hospital with no broken bones or major injuries. He’s expected to make a full recovery.