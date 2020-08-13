Michigan Officials Report 1,121 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 1,121 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 16 deaths, 9 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 90,392 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,289 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 89,271 confirmed cases with 6,273 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 7, 63,636 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The school year is about to start in Mount Pleasant as Central Michigan University begins the first phase of student move in.

It’s a process unlike any year before due to COVID-19.

It’s still a busy day on campus like any move-in day would be, but it’s noticeably quieter than years past.

In an effort to socially distance, what usually would be a one day flood of students moving in is instead spread over four days.

Students were given a chance to sign up for certain 2-hour blocks to arrive on campus and move into their dorms.

The school does not yet know exactly what percent of their incoming students are moving on to campus and who is working virtually from home yet but they say with spacing improvements, all residence halls are full.

Wednesday night a controversy popped up as a video of students apparently coming and going from the campus quarantine residence hall appeared.

In the video a student complains nobody is monitoring the building, but the school says where an actual employee may not be, security cameras are.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked the president to fully fund the Michigan National Guard during their coronavirus response.

Last week President Donald Trump made the decision to federally fund guard activities at only 75%, with an exception for Florida, Texas, Arizona, Connecticut and California.

The governor says that leaves some states with additional cost during a public health and economic crisis.

She says, “The president’s decision to grant full federal funding would directly impact our state’s ability to re-engage our economy while continuing to keep our communities, seniors, and vulnerable populations safe.”

For the first time in five months, a week’s worth of unemployment applicants have fallen below 1 million.

About total of 963,000 workers sought jobless aid last week, a steep drop from the 1.2 million who applied the week before,

But last week’s number of applicants is still well above the record before the pandemic: just under 700,000.

President Trump is pushing updated social distancing guidance in order to get children back into the classroom this fall.

But some school districts are beginning to rethink plans for in-person teaching with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among children in the U.S.

The president announced new measures Wednesday aimed at getting students back in class.

They include 125 million masks for schools across the country and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention teams ready to deploy to schools that are opening.

The Trump administration says not going to school poses a greater risk to children than going and that children are far less affected than adults.

“We know that the risk is low for kids in contracting and being hospitalized and, of course, the worst possible outcome-dying from COVID-19,” Kellyanne Conway says.

But new cases are growing among children. From July 9 to August 6, there have been 180,000 confirmed cases in kids.

More than 380,000 children have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

Some Democrats say the decision about reopening should be left up to individual school districts. .

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says, “If a school district does not feel at this point that they are not prepared to open with the health and safety protocols…we’ll work with them”

President Trump suggested Wednesday that only schools that hold in-person classes will receive federal funding.

