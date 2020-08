Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone, best known for starting ViacomCBS, has died.

He was 97.

Redstone’s turbulent personal life drew almost as many headlines as his business.

Redstone went to Harvard Law and worked as a lawyer until 1954 when he decided to help with his dad’s movie theater chain.

He built a handful of drive-ins into a conglomerate, then used his movie theater fortune to buy Viacom, Paramount, and CBS.