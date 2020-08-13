Manistee Funeral Home Director Sentenced in Fraud Investigation

A judge ordered a former Manistee funeral home owner to pay back more than $200,000.

Denis Johnson learned his punishment on Wednesday for violating the Prepaid Funeral and Cemetery Act.

Back in 2017, we first told you an auditor found 75 prepaid contracts that Johnson did not properly escrow.

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of felony funeral contracts conversion and must now pay $213,000 in restitution.

A judge also sentenced Johnson to 60 days in jail and probation.