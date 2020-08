M-37 Shut Down for Semi-Car Crash South of Blair Townhall Road

Grand Traverse 911 is warning drivers of a shutdown on M-37 in Blair Township.

The roadway is blocked after a semi and car crashed on M-37 south of Blair Townhall Road, which is south of Traverse City and Chums Corner.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route or expect delays.

More details on the crash have not been released at this time.