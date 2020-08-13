Isabella Co. Man Charged with Sex Crimes Involving Disabled Relative

An Isabella County man is charged with sex crimes.

Court documents accuse him of sexually assaulting his mentally disabled daughter for a decade.

The victim suffers from cerebral palsy and diminished cognitive abilities.

Both say this has been going on for 10 years since the victim turned 18.

A witness was able to take pictures of sexually explicit texts and photos found on the victim’s laptop and send them to police.

The suspect will be back in court next week.