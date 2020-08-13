Hook & Hunting: Harbor Springs Fly Fisherman Catches Potential Record Breaking Fish

A Harbor Springs man is hoping his latest fly-fishing catch puts him into the record books.

Avid fly fisherman Spencer McCormack thought he had a record-breaking catch in May.

That’s when he learned just how many rules and regulations were required to make it into the International Game Fish Association record books.

Armed with the all the right knowledge, last week he caught a nearly 6-pound fish which would beat the current record.

Well just this week, he caught an over 8-pound small mouth bass essentially beating his already pending record.

He says it does take skill to catch those size fish while fly fishing, but it also takes some luck.

“There’s definitely some luck involved, but you have to go halfway at least,” McCormack said. “You have to get halfway there and then get lucky.”

He says it will take some time before he learns if he did officially beat the record or not. It can take weeks for the record attempt to be verified and finalized by the International Game Fish Association.