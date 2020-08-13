Harbor Springs Man in Custody After High Speed Chase, Hours Long Manhunt

A Michigan State Police sergeant is home recovering after being dragged by an SUV at the Mackinac Bridge.

It sparked an hours long manhunt in Emmet County this morning, but the whole incident started in the in Alger county where sheriff’s deputies received a report of a reckless driver in a white Tahoe.

Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies asked law enforcement to be on the lookout for that white Tahoe.

A Michigan State Police sergeant spotted the Tahoe at the St. Ignace Post.

“The SUV was stopped at the bridge toll, at that time the sergeant blocked him in,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.

When the MSP sergeant reached inside to shut off the vehicle…

“The driver put it in reverse, dragging the sergeant, striking two other vehicles,” Lt. Carroll said.

That launched a high-speed chase across the Mackinac Bridge and through Emmet County. Law enforcement found the Tahoe abandoned in Petoskey on Resort Pike Road.

That prompted an hours long manhunt with investigators zeroing in on a 47-year-old Harbor Springs man they believe was behind the wheel.

“The fugitive team from the Michigan State Police went to his condominium in Harbor Springs and they were able to arrest him without incident,” Lt. Carroll said.

State Police say his condo is about 15 miles from where they found his SUV abandoned.

“This is an ongoing investigation, so this isn’t over and we’ll have to see what other charges might be sought in this case,” Lt. Carroll said.

The suspect is now in the Mackinac County Jail. State Police say he will face several felony charges.

As for the MSP sergeant injured, he has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

“He’s expected to make a full recovery, there were no life-threatening injuries,” Lt. Carroll said.

Lt. Carroll says these cases always weigh on the law enforcement investigating.

“Every police officer, no matter what uniform you’re wearing, can picture that happening to them and immediately think of themselves and their family,” Lt. Carroll said. “It’s a reality check.”

The Mackinac County Courthouse tells Northern Michigan’s News Leader they expect the 47-year-old Harbor Springs man to be arraigned in court Friday.