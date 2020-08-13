Harbor Springs Man Accused of Hitting, Dragging State Trooper With Vehicle

An hours-long manhunt is over, a state trooper is hurt, and a Harbor Springs man is under arrest.

A man is now in custody and being held at the Mackinac County Jail.

It all started with a report of a reckless driver in Alger County, then led to the Mackinac Bridge where a trooper confronted the driver.

It was at about 9:30 Wednesday night when police say a 47-year-old Harbor Springs man went through the toll at the Mackinac Bridge and dragged a state trooper.

That started a several hours-long manhunt.

Police say the Harbor Springs man then drove to Petoskey.

His white Tahoe was found abandoned on Resort Pike Road near Sheridan.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies then launched a manhunt.

They arrested the 47-year-old Harbor Springs man at about 6:30 Thursday morning in Harbor Springs.

He was at his condo, about 15 miles from where his car was found.

“Everybody came together to work as a team to corner off the area and get the suspect,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll with the Michigan State Police. “The sergeant was released from McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital. He is doing well, there were no broken bones, no major injuries, so we expect a full recovery.”

We are awaiting the man’s arraignment and formal charges from the Mackinac County prosecutor.