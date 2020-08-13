Grant Me Hope: Jennifer

Jennifer is a smart and adventurous young girl who is looking for a family to do fun things with.

“I am basically looking for a family that will do fun adventurous, active stuff with me,” Jennifer said.

She is very interested in technology and wants to pursue a career in coding and animation.

Jennifer said, “I like to do coding which I want to do for my future career. Coding and animating, I want that for my career because I really like technology.”

