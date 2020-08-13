Gov. Whitmer Asks Pres. Trump to Fully Fund Michigan National Guard COVID-19 Response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked the president to fully fund the Michigan National Guard during their coronavirus response.

Last week President Donald Trump made the decision to federally fund guard activities at only 75%, with an exception for Florida, Texas, Arizona, Connecticut and California.

The governor says that leaves some states with additional cost during a public health and economic crisis.

She says, “The president’s decision to grant full federal funding would directly impact our state’s ability to re-engage our economy while continuing to keep our communities, seniors, and vulnerable populations safe.”