Former Otsego County Teacher Sentenced to Prison for Sex Crimes Against Student

We have an update on a former teacher who admitted to sex crimes against a student.

Tuesday, David Beckner was sentenced to 10 to 15 years behind bars for the third-degree sex crimes.

State police say it happened in 2006 while the victim was a 16- or 17-year-old student at Grace Baptist in Gaylord.

State police initially investigated the case in 2013, but the former Otsego County prosecutor did not file charges.

They picked up the case again in 2018.