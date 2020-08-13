Former Jail Administrator Accused of Sex Crimes with Inmates to be Arraigned

A former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator is set to officially be charged on Friday on several crimes related to misconduct while on the job.

Former Captain Todd Ritter was put on administrative leave back in April of 2019 when the investigation began.

Documents list a slew of serious accusations including having intimate relationships with several former inmates while on duty, using a county issued cell phone for sexual pictures and texts, and having intimate relations with an inmate in the basement of the governmental center.

He will face charges for embezzlement, sex crimes and willful neglect of duty.