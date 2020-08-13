Fire Destroys Government Lake Lodge in Baldwin

Fire crews spent hours putting out a fire in Lake County Monday night.

The flames destroyed a restaurant called the Government Lake Lodge.

It forced emergency crews to close a section of US-10, but they have since reopened it.

The restaurant is on M-37 between Wilma’s Way and West 36th Street, just north of Baldwin.

Crews put out the fire and an excavator tore down the rest of the building.

At this point, investigators still aren’t sure how the fire started.