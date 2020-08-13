Feedback at 5: College Students Return to Campus

Some college students are starting to return to campus for the fall semester.

A portion of Central Michigan University students began to move in today, the first of a four-day move-in period. Students signed up for certain two-hour blocks to arrive on campus and move into residence halls.

Lake Superior State University already began face-to-face instruction on August 10, with hopes of finishing classes before Thanksgiving. Ferris State University waived its online course fees and plans on classes beginning August 31.

Would you be comfortable sending your college student back to campus this fall?