Copemish Business Thriving, Expanding and Hiring Amid Coronavirus Crisis

While the coronavirus has brought many industries to a standstill, one Northern Michigan business is thriving. M R Products in Copemish makes plastic chain equipment that is used for traffic and crowd control, and right now, they are running around the clock to keep up with orders.

Their products are red hot as businesses, governments, schools and people want to use them to enforce lines, social distancing and for blocking off certain areas during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company has doubled the size of their factory to keep up with international orders and they’ve grown their family business from 65 to 100 employees since April.

M R Products has sold line chains to drive through coronavirus testing sites and the National Guard, but they’re particularly proud to have sold to one client in particular.

“The one I think I’m the most proud of is we helped the New York City Transit Authority, they had 51 bus drivers die [of COVID-19]. Now, so if you look down every single bus, they have chains separating the driver and then the first six or eight rows are left empty, and then our chain is is hung in there,” said president Maree Mulvoy.

The company has plans to add 11,000 additional square feet to their facility this year, and they are still looking for full time and part time help. No previous skills required.

To apply, reach out to https://www.mrchain.com/ or call 1-231-378-2251, or stop by their facility.