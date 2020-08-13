CMU Students Return to Campus for Fall Semester

The school year is about to start in Mount Pleasant as Central Michigan University begins the first phase of student move in.

It’s a process unlike any year before due to COVID-19.

It’s still a busy day on campus like any move-in day would be, but it’s noticeably quieter than years past.

In an effort to socially distance, what usually would be a one day flood of students moving in is instead spread over four days.

Students were given a chance to sign up for certain 2-hour blocks to arrive on campus and move into their dorms.

The school does not yet know exactly what percent of their incoming students are moving on to campus and who is working virtually from home yet but they say with spacing improvements, all residence halls are full.

Wednesday night a controversy popped up as a video of students apparently coming and going from the campus quarantine residence hall appeared.

In the video a student complains nobody is monitoring the building, but the school says where an actual employee may not be, security cameras are.

“We know who those folks are, we are identifying those folks and we are working with them and others to make sure they understand the expectations,” said Tony Voisin, VP of student affairs. “When they move into those facilities, they are given expectations on what they can and can’t do. Unfortunately, some people choose to maybe not pay attention to those as much as we need them to, so now it’s our turn to really reiterate the expectations to them.”

Voisin also says the school has been in contact with families over the past month and questions have been to a minimum as they hand their students off to the school.

Move-in will continue through Sunday, with classes set to begin in two weeks. A lot will be learned in that time on what needs to be shored up before the semester really kicks in.