Char-Em United Way Makes a Call for Donations for Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ Event

The Char-Em United Way (CEUW) is asking the community to collect and donate school supplies for their annual “Stuff the Bus” event – which will help aid the success of local students.

This annual school supply drive begins on August 13 and wraps up on August 23. On Saturday, August 15, and Saturday, August 22, there will be CEUW representatives at Walmart to collect school supplies for children who need them.

To give more people the opportunity to donate, there are drop-off locations at select businesses in Charlevoix and Emmet counties. These drop off sites will be available until August 23rd. The locations of “Stuff the Bus” drop-off bins are as follows:

Charlevoix District Library—Charlevoix

Wojan Window and Door—Charlevoix

Crooked Tree Breadworks—Petoskey

Petoskey District Library

Sunglass Shoppe—Petoskey

Shoppers can access a list of needed items here. If shoppers feel more comfortable with virtual participation, there is also an Amazon Wish list they can access here. The school supplies will be distributed directly to the districts in our area based on free and reduced lunch numbers, then the administrators in each district can pass out the donations where they are needed.

Monetary donations will also be accepted and are greatly appreciated. These donations will be shared with the schools, so they may purchase supplies for which there is the greatest need. Donations can be mailed to Char-Em United Way, PO Box 2401, Petoskey, MI 49770 with Stuff the Bus noted. For more information regarding this event, contact Char-Em United Way at 231-487-1006 or info@ceuw.org.